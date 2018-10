MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak does not rule out global oil prices reaching $100 per barrel, he told the Business FM radio station on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Novak added that Russia and Iran were still considering how to make payments to one another in their national currencies in the face of upcoming U.S. sanctions against Tehran.