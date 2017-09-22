FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC, non-OPEC reviewing options including extending oil cut pact: Venezuela
September 22, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 25 days

OPEC, non-OPEC reviewing options including extending oil cut pact: Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil producers are evaluating all options in their efforts to reduce a supply glut, including extending their pact to cut supplies that is due to expire in March, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said on Friday.

He also told reporters that the oil market was recovering very strongly, speaking after a meeting in Vienna of several oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Edmund Blair

