FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Money News
February 9, 2018 / 8:08 AM / 2 days ago

OPEC-Russia oil output deal adjustment possible in Q2 2018: Gazprom Neft CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft Chief Executive Alexander Dyukov said on Friday that an adjustment of the global oil production cut deal between OPEC and some non-OPEC members, including Russia, was possible in the second quarter of 2018.

Dyukov also said that the global oil market was close to the balancing point and hoped that the countries would rather agree to increase production, not to cut more. Russia has cut its oil production by over 300,000 barrels per day under the deal.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.