OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Opera Software has changed its name to Otello Corporation, it said in a statement on Monday.

The developer of software for advertising, telecoms, games and other online business also plans to change its current OPERA ticker on the Oslo Bourse, although a new trading symbol has not yet been created, it added.

The company sold its key internet browser business, known as Opera, in 2016. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)