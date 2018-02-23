FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 8:03 AM / a day ago

South Africa's NUM union says members not paid at Gupta-owned Optimum mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday that its members had not been paid on time at the Optimum coal mine, which is owned by the Gupta family, and would not return to work at the operation which has started business rescue proceedings.

“The guys were not paid and they want a meeting with the CEO because they are concerned about the business rescue proceedings which they were not informed about,” NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

India’s Bank of Baroda, which counts the Gupta family’s operations as clients, has pulled the plug on its South African business.

The Gupta‘s, who are Zuma’s business associates, have been accused of using their political connections to win state contracts and influence cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Gupta brothers deny wrongdoing. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.