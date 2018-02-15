FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 1:31 PM / 2 days ago

Hungarian Opus Global shares jump on capital increase plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Hungarian holding company jumped as much as 14.9 percent to over two-month-highs as trading in the company resumed after Opus announced a batch of transactions to increase capital.

At 1314 GMT, Opus shares were trading at 724 forints, their highest levels since early December according to Reuters data. Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, controls a 23.7 percent direct stake in the company.

Opus plans to raise its share capital by 60 billion to 80 billion forints ($240 million to $320 million) by incorporating stakes in six companies linked to Meszaros, including prominent construction and energy firms, the company said in a statement on the Budapest stock exchange. ($1 = 249.43 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.