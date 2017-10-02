Oracle Co-CEO denounces Trump immigration policies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Co-Chief Executive Mark Hurd on Monday said he does not understand Trump administration immigration policies that make it difficult for foreigners to work in the United States after earning an education there.

“I don’t like this at all,” said Hurd, speaking with reporters at the Oracle Open World conference. “I don’t understand how we let somebody into this country go to our schools, earn degrees and then not allow them to practice the trade that they trained and learned out here in this country, start companies here, pay taxes, have kids.”

Hurd’s co-CEO, Safra Catz, was part of President Trump’s transition team. (Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)