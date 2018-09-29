FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 29, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Oracle's Kurian to step down as president of product development

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Friday Thomas Kurian, its president of product development would be stepping down, effective immediately.

A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington, Massachusetts, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Kurian's responsibilities have been reassigned to other senior executives, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2y1gO0r)

Earlier this month, Oracle said Kurian was taking a break and the company expected him back.

Kurian joined Oracle from McKinsey in 1996 and was previously responsible for developing cloud computing products, an area where the company has struggled to gain traction against Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon and others.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.