Oracle reports 14.8 pct rise in Q4 profit

June 21 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as the business software maker's transition to cloud-based services begins to yield results, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.

The company's net income rose $3.23 billion, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total revenue rose 2.8 pct to $10.89 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala A and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)