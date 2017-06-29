Orange CEO says postpones launch of its online bank

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French telecoms company Orange has delayed the nationwide launch of its online banking service from next week until the end of summer, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in an interview to Paris Match magazine.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the decision and said that Orange Bank had to "to extend and broaden the test phase" of the service. It had been due to launch on July 6.

Orange Bank would offer its customers use of an instant, secure mobile payment service as well as a free debit card. Its online app will also make it possible for users to transfer money via a text message to another Orange account.

About 2,000 French Orange employees are currently testing and using the app. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Mathieu Rosemain, Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Keith Weir)