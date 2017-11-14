FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Orange starts talks with trade unions on voluntary redundancies
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 17 hours

Poland's Orange starts talks with trade unions on voluntary redundancies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Polish unit of France’s Orange has started negotiations with trade unions on voluntary redundancies and salaries, the company said on Tuesday.

Orange Polska said in a statement that the talks are related to its new strategy, announced in September, which is aimed at making the business more efficient.

One option being considered by Orange Polska is laying off more than half of its employees in three years, Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported earlier this month.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens

