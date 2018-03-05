Orange adds seven members to its executive committee

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - France’s Orange said on Monday it will add seven new members to its executive committee with the aim to strengthen its range of services beyond its core telecoms business.

The changes come after Stephane Richard’s mandate as chief executive was extended for a third four-year term and consist almost exclusively of internal promotions.

Richard’s No 2, CFO Ramon Fernandez, will now also be in charge of operations in Europe excluding France and Spain, while Gervais Pellissier will supervise the “transformation” of the group, Orange said without providing further details.

An executive from outside the company will be named “in the coming weeks” to complete the 15-member executive committee to drive Orange’s foray into the financial sector, the group said.

All changes will be effective on May 2. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)