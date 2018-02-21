Orange's annual sales in France grow for first time since 2009

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Orange’s annual sales in France grew for the first time in nine years, the telecoms operator said on Wednesday, signalling that its high investments in the country are starting to bear fruit.

Revenues in France increased by 0.6 percent to 18.1 billion euros ($22.3 billion), the former monopoly said in a statement. It added 164,000 fibre broadband subscribers and 212,000 mobile contracts in the fourth quarter.

The overall fourth-quarter results were in line with expectations, with core operating profits growing by 2.5 percent to 3.22 billion euros.

Orange confirmed its targets as laid out at its investor day last December, including a growth of its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation in 2018.