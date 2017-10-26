FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecoms group Orange's Q3 results meet expectations on higher sales in France, Spain
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Syria
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 26, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a day ago

Telecoms group Orange's Q3 results meet expectations on higher sales in France, Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France’s Orange reported third-quarter results that met expectations, with sales increases in its home country and Spain helping to drive up its core operating profit.

The telecoms operator’s quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 2.1 percent on a comparable basis to 3.62 billion euros ($4.28 billion).

Orange also confirmed its full-year guidance for 2017.

$1 = 0.8451 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.