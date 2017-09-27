Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday

CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

The subsidiary of French telecoms group Orange has so far invested 8.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($487.53 million) to develop the service and has taken a 750 million euro loan from its parent company to cover the costs, it said in a statement. ($1 = 17.6400 Egyptian pounds) ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Heavens)