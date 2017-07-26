FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange Polska's second-quarter profit beats forecasts
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 14 days ago

Orange Polska's second-quarter profit beats forecasts

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska, a unit of France's Orange , reported a second quarter net profit of 71 million zlotys ($19.6 million) on Wednesday mainly on lower depreciation.

That was much higher than the 43 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and marked a surge from a net profit of 17 million zlotys in the same period last year.

Revenue, however, slipped to 2.84 billion zlotys, from 2.90 billion in the corresponding period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected revenue of 2.82 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.6298 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
