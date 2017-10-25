Orange Polska's Q3 net profit drops 24 pct

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest telecoms operator Orange Polska, a unit of France’s Orange , said its third quarter net profit fell 24 percent from a year earlier to 28 million zlotys ($7.8 million).

That was slightly higher than the 26 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company said in a statement that revenue slipped to 2.814 billion zlotys, from 2.851 billion in the corresponding period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast revenue of 2.811 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.5905 zlotys) (Reporting by Mrcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)