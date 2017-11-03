Poland's Orbis forecasts slowing profit growth in years ahead

WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s Orbis expects its revenues and core earnings to rise at a slower pace after years of double-digit growth, the hotel operator’s chief executive Gilles Clavie said on Friday.

“The trend will remain positive, but of course acceleration will not be the same. Our revenues and EBITDA have been growing by double digits for the last 4 years,” Clavie told Reuters.

“This is a trend which cannot be continued forever.”

The number of foreign tourists visiting Poland increased by 5 percent in the first half of 2017, while the country’s economy is expected to grow by more than 4 percent this year.

Orbis, a unit of France’s Accor and Poland’s top hotel operator, expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), to rise by 15-18 percent this year to 450 million to 460 million zlotys ($127 million).

“There is general growth of the market linked to the GDP strength. This is one of the main reasons. The second factor is linked to the safety feeling people can get in this region, compared to other countries,” Clavie said.

Orbis plans to grow organically, but also through takeovers and it is considering acquisitions mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. It also wants to continue to pay dividends, the CEO said. ($1 = 3.6353 zlotys) (Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Alexander Smith)