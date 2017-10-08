FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
October 8, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 10 days ago

Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation’s central bank has initiated “prompt corrective action” against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

Oriental Bank is the seventh state-run lender to be put under a corrective action plan, which requires a bank to enact curbs on hiring, branch expansion and taking on new loans.

“This action will not have any material impact on the performance of the bank and will contribute in overall improvement in its risk management, asset quality, profitability and efficiency,” the lender said in a stock exchange filing late on Saturday.

The bank posted a net loss for the June quarter, with net NPA rising to 9.56 percent.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

