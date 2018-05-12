FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 12, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

State-run lender OBC posts $245 million fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s state-run Oriental Bank of Commerce reported a 16.50 billion-rupee ($245 million) net loss for its fourth quarter on Saturday as bad loans surged due to new central bank rules.

The bank posted losses of 12.18 billion rupees a year ago.

Indian banks, already burdened by a near-record 9.5 trillion rupees of soured loans, have been expected to report a further rise in the March quarter after the Reserve Bank of India withdrew loan restructuring schemes to hasten a clean-up.

($1 = 67.3900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.