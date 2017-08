WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Britain of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and accessories with an estimated worth of $1.035 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Britain has requested a possible sale of up to 2,747 of the vehicles, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. The principal contractor of this sale will be Oshkosh Corp unit Oshkosh Defense LLC, it said.