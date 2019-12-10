Deals
December 10, 2019 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian sensor specialist AMS got hold of 59% of Osram shares

1 Min Read

The headquarters of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured next to a traffic light in Munich, Germany, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS said on Tuesday that the acceptance rate in its 4.6 billion euro ($5.07 billion) takeover offer for German lighting group Osram was 59.3%, a little more than the required 55%.

AMS, known for supplying Apple with sensors for iPhones, wants to build a leader in integrated sensors and lights with a focus on the highly competitive market for self-driving cars.

After failing with a first offer at the same price but a higher threshold, investors had been uncertain whether the second try would be successful, with hedge funds thought to hold around a third of Osram shares days before the offer period expired on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below