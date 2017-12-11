Hungary's OTP Bank says willing to buy another Serbian bank

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank is ready to acquire another bank in Serbia if an opportunity emerges, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said on Monday.

OTP bank, which has been active in Serbia since 2005, in August bought the Serbian arm of National Bank of Greece, Vojvodjanska banka, raising its market share to six percent.

“If there is appropriate bank in Serbian market we are ready to buy it,” Csanyi told reporters. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely)