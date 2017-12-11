FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-OTP Bank says interested in buying another Serbian bank
December 11, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-OTP Bank says interested in buying another Serbian bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank is ready to acquire another bank in Serbia if an opportunity emerges, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said on Monday.

OTP bank, which has been active in Serbia since 2005, in August bought the Serbian arm of National Bank of Greece, Vojvodjanska banka, raising its market share to six percent.

“If there is appropriate bank in Serbian market we are ready to buy it,” Csanyi told reporters.

He said the group was looking into Serbia’s second largest bank Komercijalna Banka, expected to be put up for sale next year. The Serbian government is due to sell its 41.7 percent stake in the bank.

“Of course that is not the only bank we are looking into in the region,” Csanyi said through a translator. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

