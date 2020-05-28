Oxford BioMedica inks deal to make AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Oxford BioMedica (OXB.L) has agreed with AstraZeneca to manufacture the drugmaker’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the cell therapy company said on Thursday.

Oxford BioMedica will provide the drugmaker withmultiple batches of the vaccine, called AZD1222, under a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement, the company said, adding that the majority of it is expected be produced throughout 2020.

Oxford BioMedica shares were up 7.3% at 769 pence after the announcement.