Hotel aggregator OYO to raise $1 billion from Softbank fund, others

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Hotel aggregator OYO said on Tuesday it would raise $1 billion from existing investors including Japan’s SoftBank Group to grow its business in India and China, and expand into new international markets.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the entrance of a hotel, next to the signboard for OYO Rooms at Fort Kochi, one of the major tourist destinations in Kerala, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

In the latest funding round, which would value OYO at about $5 billion, it has already raised $800 million from investors led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund and including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Greenoaks Capital.

The investors have committed to invest an additional $200 million, OYO said in a statement.