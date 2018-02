SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA is expected to announce late on Monday the appointment of Peter Paul Estermann as its chief executive officer, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Current CEO Ronaldo Iabrudi will become GPA’s chairman, the source added.

GPA press representatives did not immediately answer to requests for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)