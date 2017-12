SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA is planning to invest 1.3 billion reais ($400 million) in 2018, in line with capital spending this year, Chief Executive Ronaldo Iabrudi told journalists on Tuesday.

Iabrudi said GPA plans to focus investments in its most profitable formats and open about 20 stores per year in its Assai cash-and-carry format between 2018 and 2020. ($1 = 3.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)