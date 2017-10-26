Brazil retailer GPA swings to net profit, EBITDA slips

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of 72 million reais ($22 million) up from a net loss of 308 million reais a year earlier.

Profit at GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, was more than a Thomson Reuters consensus of 32 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 9.6 percent to 411 million reais, below a consensus estimate of 530 million reais.