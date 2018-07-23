FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico says South Korea seeking associate membership of Pacific Alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Monday that South Korea had initiated the process of seeking associate membership of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray delivers a message after a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and his Central American counterparts in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The ministry said on Twitter that Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had welcomed South Korea’s decision to apply for associate membership of the bloc, whose leaders are meeting in the western Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta this week.

Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Canada were last year admitted as associate members by the alliance, which comprises Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
