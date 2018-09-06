China says Nauru should apologise for its behaviour

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Nauru should apologise for its behaviour, after its president, Baron Waqa, demanded China formally apologise following a dispute with Beijing’s representative at this week’s Pacific Islands Forum.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Nauru hosted leaders of 18 Pacific nations, plus delegations from non-member countries including the United States and China, and Waqa criticised China’s envoy as “very insolent” and a “bully” for speaking out of turn at the forum’s opening session.

Nauru and China do not have diplomatic ties. Nauru instead recognises Taiwan, which China views as a wayward Chinese province.