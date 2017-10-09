MOVES-Pacific Asset Management hires Paul McLernon as COO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Asset Management (PAM), the asset management arm of Pacific Investments Group, said it appointed Paul McLernon as its chief operating officer and Ben Sears as head of UK adviser strategy.

McLernon, who will join in November, comes from Pensato Capital LLP, while Sears joined in late September from Shore Capital.

PAM also said it its new Emerging Markets Long Only UCITS fund will launch in November and will be called Pacific North of South EM All Cap Equity. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)