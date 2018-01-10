FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter PageGroup posts 13.8 pct rise in Q4 gross profit
January 10, 2018 / 7:19 AM

Recruiter PageGroup posts 13.8 pct rise in Q4 gross profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported a 13.8 percent rise in fourth quarter gross profit on Wednesday, while flagging continuing challenges in the UK market.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions rather than temporary roles, said gross profit from its British operations fell 2.8 percent to 32.9 million pounds ($44.48 million) at constant currencies in the three months to Dec 31.

However, the group’s gross profit rose 13.8 percent to a record 182.4 million pounds, helped by strong trading in Continental Europe, Asia and the Americas.

$1 = 0.7396 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

