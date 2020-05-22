Karachi mayor says does not expect survivors from crashed plane

A plume of smoke is seen after the crash of a PIA aircraft in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. TWITTER/SHAHABNAFEES via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the city’s mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.

“At the moment we have the view that there will be no survivors from the plane itself but it is not confirmed,” Akhtar said by phone from the scene of the crash. He said there were thought to be survivors from the area where the plane crashed.