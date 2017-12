CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed an attack on a church in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday which killed at least five people, the group’s Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

A man carries a boy as he walks out after gunmen attacked the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

It said two Islamic State members had carried out the attack but provided no evidence for the claim.