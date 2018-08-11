FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
August 11, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Five wounded in attack on bus ferrying Chinese workers in Pakistan - local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Five people were wounded, including three Chinese nationals, in a suicide bombing on a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said, in an attack claimed by Baloch separatists.

“A suicide bomber used an explosives laden pick-up for the attack. He exploded the (vehicle) when the coach reached the site,” said Saifullah Khaterin, Deputy Commissioner for Chagai district in southwestern Baluchistan province, where the attack took place.

The separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in Dalbandin, about 340 km (210 miles) south-west of provincial capital Quetta.

Reporting by Gul Yousafazai; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill

