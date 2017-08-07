FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 22 wounded in bomb blast in Pakistani city of Lahore
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 2 months ago

At least 22 wounded in bomb blast in Pakistani city of Lahore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A bomb blast on Monday wounded at least 22 people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, a government official said, with no one immediately claiming responsibility.

Attacks in the Punjab provincial capital have become less frequent over the past couple of years but Islamist militant groups are still active there and periodically carry out major attacks.

“It was a bomb blast in a fruit truck that wounded 22 persons,” provincial Punjabi government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.