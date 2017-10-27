FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Blast hits train in Pakistan's Baluchistan; at least 6 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan, Oct 27 (Reuters) - At least six people were wounded on Friday when a bomb went off along railway tracks in southwestern Pakistan, halting train service in the region, security and railways officials said.

The train was travelling from Baluchistan’s capital of Quetta to the eastern metropolis of Lahore when a blast on the main railway track damaged one of the train cars.

“One train bogie was damaged in the blast and a portion of the tracks blown up,” said railways official Aammir Baloch, adding that train services for Quetta had been suspended. (Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

