ISLAMBAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved borrowing of up to $3 billion via a Eurobond and sukuk, but the government would “most likely” raise only $1.5 billion, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

A man counts U.S dollars and Euros at a money changer office in central Cairo, Egypt, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files

Pakistan is likely to split the fund raising equally between the Eurobond and sukuk depending on the rates, the official added.