Men monitor stock prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Islamabad, Pakistan December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell on Wednesday after Pakistan said it shot down two Indian jets, escalating conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Bonds maturing in 2027 and 2036 dropped, with the 2036 issue down 2.4 cents according to Tradeweb data.