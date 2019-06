Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister of State for Revenue is seen at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan November 14, 2018. Picture taken November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan is forecasting a budget deficit equivalent to 7.1 percent of gross domestic product in its budget for the fiscal year to June 2020, Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar announced in parliament on Tuesday.

He set a planned spending target of 7.02 trillion Pakistani rupees ($46.49 billion), compared with targeted tax revenues of 5.55 trillion rupees.

($1 = 151.0100 Pakistani rupees)