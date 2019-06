Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister of State for Revenue is seen at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s government announced a tax revenue target of 5.55 trillion rupees ($36.75 billion) for the financial year to June 2020, a sharp increase from the 4.4 trillion rupee target in last year’s budget.

Military spending was set at 1.15 trillion rupees, Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar announced in parliament, 4.5% higher than the level in last year’s budget.