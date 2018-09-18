Pakistan to raise 183 billion rupees in extra revenue - Finance Minister Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s government will raise an additional 183 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in revenue with new measures that include more taxes on higher earners and by preventing theft, Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

“We will raise 183 billion rupees in additional revenue. Half will come by instituting better administrative procedures that use technology to plug leaks in the system,” Umar said in parliament as he announced amendments to the 2018/2019 budget delivered by the previous government in May.