FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Pakistan names Tariq Bajwa as new central bank governor - finance ministry
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a month ago

Pakistan names Tariq Bajwa as new central bank governor - finance ministry

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan has appointed former civil servant Tariq Bajwa as the new governor of its central bank, the finance ministry said on Friday.

"The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Tariq Bajwa as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years from the date he assumes office," according to a statement posted on the official finance ministry Twitter feed.

Bajwa's appointment comes days after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar clashed with the central bank over the rupee's unexpected 3.1 percent plunge against the dollar on Wednesday. Analysts said the central bank allowed the local currency to fall, which prompted a furious backlash from Dar.

Deputy Governor Riaz Riazuddin was in May appointed as acting governor for three months until a permanent new chief was named. But Dar sad the appointment would be brought forward after the rupee plunge. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Asif Shahzad; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.