Pakistan wants more social development from China's 'Belt and Road'

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan wants the projects on its soil under China’s global Belt and Road initiative to focus more on social development as well as huge infrastructure projects, a Pakistani minister said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A container is loaded on to the Cosco Wellington, the first container ship to depart after the inauguration of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, minister for planning, development and reforms, made the comment after a meeting with Chinese officials in Islamabad at which they reviewed projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China has pledged about $60 billion in BRI loans to build power stations and road, rail and port infrastructure, but some within the new government of Imran Khan, who campaigned on promises to improve the lives of the poor, have voiced reservations.

Bakhtyar said a new CPEC sub-group had been set up for Chinese and Pakistani officials.

The sub-group “will include departments like education, health skills development, housing, agriculture, which could be directly beneficial to the people of Pakistan,” he told reporters.

The minister did not give details about who would pay for the more socially-focused projects.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan last week and the two sides said they were committed to the Beijing-funded projects.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, a Pakistani landowner and politician poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters at his home in Mianwali Qureshian, a village in southern Punjab, Pakistan June 27, 2018. Picture taken June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Drazen Jorgic