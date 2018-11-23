Top News
November 23, 2018 / 5:36 AM / in 2 hours

Two Pakistani policemen killed, guard wounded in attack on China consulate in Karachi - doctor

1 Min Read

Paramilitary forces and police take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese embassy, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least two Pakistani policemen were killed and a security guard wounded during an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday, a doctor told Reuters.

“We have two cops brought dead and security guard injured due to blast impact,” said Seemin Jamali, a doctor at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

Geo TV reported one gunmen was killed in the attack and a “suicide vest” had been recovered.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.