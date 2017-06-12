FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 12 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,975 to n/a rupees per maund.                         
       
   The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to
June 30, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     107      268      402      n/a
 2       n/a     n/a     54       188      295      375
 3       n/a     -322    -214     BASE     134      268
 4       n/a     -857    -750     -536     -107     n/a
 5       n/a     -1179   -1072    -857     n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

