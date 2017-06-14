FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
June 14, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 14 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 7,000 to 6,550 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to
June 30, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     107      268      402      n/a
 2       n/a     n/a     54       188      295      375
 3       n/a     -322    -214     BASE     134      268
 4       n/a     -857    -750     -536     -107     n/a
 5       n/a     -1179   -1072    -857     n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

