TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,805 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,350 to 6,700 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Aug 1 to Aug 15, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a +80 161 241 322 2 n/a n/a 0 80 161 241 3 n/a n/a -80 BASE 80 161 4 n/a n/a -161 -80 0 80 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)