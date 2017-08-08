FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices
#Domestic News
August 8, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 days ago

TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

2 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Karachi Cotton
Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base
price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,912 rupees per maund (40 kg).
   Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire
value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.  
   In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the
range of 6,500 to 6,700 rupees per maund.                       
         
   The following are the grade and staple margins for Aug 1 to
Aug 15, 2017:       
 GRADE   31/32"  1"      1-1/32"  1-1/16"  1-3/32"  1-1/8"
                                                    
 Super   n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 1       n/a     n/a     +80      161      241      322
 2       n/a     n/a     0        80       161      241
 3       n/a     n/a     -80      BASE     80       161
 4       n/a     n/a     -161     -80      0        80
 5       n/a     n/a     n/a      n/a      n/a      n/a
 
 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

